(Port Mann RCMP)

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

RCMP got their “mannequin” after a driver was caught driving in the Highway 1 HOV lane without enough passengers.

A driver was spotted speeding on the Port Mann Bridge on Tuesday and crossed over the solid HOV line without signalling, police said Wednesday evening.

When a Mountie pulled the driver over, they noticed an unusual passenger: a mannequin, wearing clothes, sunglasses and a wig. Police seized it and handed out multiple fines.

“We routinely conduct patrols on Highway 1 to enforce all the traffic laws, including HOV violators,” said Corp. Garth Domm of Port Mann Traffic Services.

“The passenger exercised the right to remain silent.”

