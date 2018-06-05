Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

Fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, has been found dead in New York.

She was found at her apartment on Park Avenue, in an apparent suicide, according to police.

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

The designer and her husband launched Kate Spade New York in 1993. They sold the brand in 2007 for $125 million It is currently owned by the company that also makes Coach bags.

Kate Spade New York now has more than 300 stores worldwide. The couple launched the shoe and handbag company Frances Valentine in 2016.

A spokeswoman for Kate Spade New York called Spade’s death “incredibly sad news.”

“Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand,” the company said in a statement.

“Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time.”

If you or anyone you know needs support for depression or suicide-related mental health problems, call the Canadian Assistance in Suicide Prevention 24/7 hotline at 1-888-353-2273.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park
Next story
Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

Just Posted

Oyama Fun Day a way to share some neighbourly news

The event was held Sunday in Lake Country

UPDATED: Foerster gets life with no parole for 17 years in Van Diest murder

Van Diest family hopes for peace to come

Thefts from North Okanagan vehicles prompt RCMP Tweet

Four thefts in Coldstream overnight Sunday were the result of vehicles being left unlocked

Enderby family escapes fire

Enderby family escapes fire

Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

A new study published by Kelowna researchers tested 1,266 people

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term

VIDEO: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control points to less frequent condom use

Pipeline protested in Vernon

Group gathers at MP Mel Arnold’s office Monday as part of a national day of action

Annual writer’s fest returns to Vernon for third year

Okanagan literary festival presents new writers, new workshops, and new perspectives

Celebrate Your Vernon

We want to hear from local residents, business leaders and anyone interested in sharing their love for Vernon

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Most Read