Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Following the Beyond Burger, A&W offers new breakfast options for vegetarians

It’s beyond just a menu choice, eating vegetarian appears to be a healthy new alternative in the world of fast food.

Come Monday, A&W customers will have a new ‘Veggie Sausage Breakfast Sandwich’ on the menu.

“The ‘Beyond Burger’ did very well at our location. We have regular customers coming weekly for it. A lot more people are cutting down on meat and we are very excited for the new vegetable breakfast option coming March 11” says Claude Uzelman, Owner of the A&W off of Highway 97 North.

READ MORE: B.C. A&W helps keep homeless people warm

He says, the vegetable patties aren’t just attracting vegetarians, but meat eaters are making the switch to the ‘Beyond Burger’ and he believes the veggie sausage patty will be just as appetizing to customers.

