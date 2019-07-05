The Big Squeeze! presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria is back for the second year in a row. (File Photo)

Greater Victoria teams juiced for lemonade stand competition

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria hosts battle of The Big Squeeze! on Aug. 23, 24

Get ready for a charitable twist on a summer classic — The Big Squeeze! is back for the second year, presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria on Aug. 23 and 24.

Featuring businesses, restaurants, cafes and organizations who compete by selling lemonade by donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters local youth mentoring program.

READ ALSO: Lemonade stand thank-you note gets reply from BC SPCA

Teams are tasked with creating a unique lemonade recipe to sell, competing for coveted trophies and prizes such as best decorated stand, most creative recipe and of course, best tasting lemonade.

READ ALSO: B.C. girls lemonade stand raises hundreds for wildfire victims

Teams pay a $25 registration fee, free for non-profits, and pick either Aug. 23 or 24 to compete with all proceeds going towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria.

For more information on the event or to register visit victoria.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/the-big-squeeze.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
