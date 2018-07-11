Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

An astonishing video of a group of bears chasing another bear on the side of an Alberta highway has been turning heads since being captured on camera this weekend.

Posted on Facebook by Jason Corrigal Sunday, the video shows a black bear picking through some debris on the side of Highway 40, just south of Grande Prairie.

VIDEO: Hide your picnic baskets, the bears are out

VIDEO: Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

That’s when four grizzly bears – including three smaller cubs – appear from the entrance to a forest. After making eye contact, the black bear takes off down the side of the road and the four others go for a chase.

The video has since been viewed more than 400,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

Stopping to capture spectacular view of animals doing what animals do along the roadside is often referred to as “bear jams” by transportation officials in Canada.

Bear jams, which usually occur during the mid-spring to summer months when bears appear out of hibernation, are when people stop on roadways to take photos of bears, increasing the potential for collisions with other vehicles or harm to the bears.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tim Hortons tests food delivery in 3 cities; kids menu and loyalty program to come
Next story
B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Just Posted

Good Morning Hotline seeks summer volunteers

The Good Morning Hotline and the crisis hotline are available to people living in Greater Vernon

Rowers ready for Summer Games

Vernon club sending eight to Cowichan Valley

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

Marijuana facility on track in Vernon

$10 million, 240,000 square foot building in the plans

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Most Read