Help pets evacuated from B.C. wildfires by adopting animals from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is looking to make room in its shelters to accommodate evacuated pets

Residents and their pets are being forced from their homes as almost 300 wildfires rage across B.C.

The BC SPCA steps in each time there is an emergency that affects animals and with the many evacuations taking place due to wildfire risk, residents are left with little choice as to what to do with their pets, but luckily the non-profit is providing space to keep furry friends safe.

However, shelters are hoping to provide as much space as possible during this time and, as such, are holding a half-price adoption promotion to allow for more room in locations where there is emergency boarding for animals impacted by the fires.

Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA, said the adoption promotion is taking place from July 20 to 30.

“Our goal is to create capacity for as many animals needing free temporary shelter as possible, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the animals currently in our care,” she said.

The BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off the adoption fees of all companion animals – dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals.

“We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal in our care, but it will also help the BC SPCA’s emergency response for animals in crisis,” explained Chortyk.

Since July 7, BC SPCA Animal Evacuation Centre set up in Kamloops has provided emergency boarding to more than 80 animals.

“In addition to providing food for animals in our facilities throughout the year, they have sent pallets of food to Kamloops to help us care for animals displaced by the wildfires. Having a consistent, quality diet for the animals is so important to their welfare.”

Science Hill Diet provides food for animals in the BC SPCA shelters and has sent pallets of food to Kamloops to help care for pets displaced by the wildfires.

