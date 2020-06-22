Horoscopes for the week of June 22

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

A joyful energy may stir up in you this week, you will be tempted to figure out where it is coming from and analyze it. There is no need for that, celebrate and enjoy it. You have recently sent a request out into the universe, although the answer might not fully come this week, you will get some hints that keep you satisfied for now. A desire for adventure will strike at the end of the week, grab a friend and go do something adventurous.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

Your work and finances have been a big worry for you lately, but news of an offer this week will bring you peace of mind. A family member may push your buttons a bit this week and you will find it difficult to deal with them. Take a few deep breaths and approach the situation amicably. You have some good karma coming your way at the end of the week, a good deed from the past will be blessing your life.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

Communication is your superpower this week, which comes just in time with Mercury Retrograde. Whether verbally or in writing your words will flow free from your heart with confidence and eloquence. You feel as though you are moving backwards in a project, but stick it out you are in the final stages and closer to resolution than you believe.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

You have great compassion for others. You desire for everyone to be treated kindly and fairly, but you often forget that you are also someone who should be honored and treated fairly. You will feel inclined to make a decision based on someone else’s needs rather than your own. What you need to do right now is focus on you though, give in to yourself not anyone else.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

Although you are very flirtatious, you are fiercely loyal. You hold others to this high standard of character. Your faith in someone involved in a platonic or romantic relationship may be tested this week. You enjoy being the center of affection, don’t let your jealousy of an innocent matter overtake your emotions. If you allow your heart to take the lead this week you could make some special memories with a loved one. You are a pillar to those around you and you treasure those close to you. Take this time to photograph these special moments.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

You find yourself puzzled by a complex situation this week. Break it down into its most essential elements as if you were trying to explain in the fewest words with pictures to a child, this will make much more sense of the matter. You may feel the urge to broaden a special connection this week, don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

This week starts a cycle of abundance for you, Capricorn. The universe is overflowing you with love, friendship, attention, and an overall sense of contentment. A big decision is pressing on you this week. Do not get distracted by other decisions that need to be made, hone in on what is best for you. Looking back to a past experience for insight will help you come to a right answer. Do not see the past solution as the only one, but rather a guide for an even better resolve.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

You feel stuck at an intersection of your life at the moment. You are very uncertain about which action to take, to wait, proceed with caution, or coast is all clear. You continue to stay stuck, waiting for a sign from the universe, but the answer has to come from within you. Reassess your mind/body/soul connection this week. If something is missing make sure to readjust, this will make you stronger and more balanced in life.

Pisces (2/19-3/20)

This is not the best week to be making any major decisions in your love life. By jumping the gun now you could make the situation complicated. This is the time to contemplate decisions about your love life, take you time to explore your choices, and be patient in taking action. Pay close attention to your pure heart, and the beacon of light it is for you. Allow this internal light to guide you in healing and protecting you on your journey toward your purpose.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

You are always quite obvious when something needs to be changed or fixed in your life. This week you might want to fly under the radar a bit more. Bringing attention to a matter you want to fix could bring unnecessary turmoil into your life. You already know what needs to be done, so simply get it done. You are very close to making an important decision, when you feel you have reached it, take a walk around for a bit to live with it. This will help you validate that you are doing the right thing.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

Time to tap into that inner bull this week. You have been dominantly leading with your more reserved side, but this week calls for fending off bullies and plowing through barriers that block the path to what you want. In the end you be left feeling stronger than ever. Someone who has taken advantage of your generosity in the past may circle back around at another attempt. This time don’t give in because you feel bad, stand your ground.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

Your work in a group venture or project this week could go a bit south if you aren’t careful. You will think that by incorporating rules and regulations it will make things run smoothly, when in reality it may make everything more confusing. Try adapting as you go, this way the group adjusts as a whole. You often use humor to deflect anger in certain situations, but this week might be wiser to let the anger boil over a bit. This will allow you to address a matter that has been building and create resolve much quicker.

