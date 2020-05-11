Horoscopes for the week of May 11

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Moragn is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

Take time to explore your soul this week. Dig deeper into the path ahead so you can figure out what interests will play into your future. Some family complications have been on your mind, take time to assess them this will allow you to feel calmer and more at peace. Indulge in something extravagant for yourself this week.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

Review your finances this week, set strong boundaries and you will feel more secure in these matters. You don’t often keep track of finances the way you should, make a plan that creates a stronger foundation and be sure it is one you can adhere to. Be alert in your relationships and communications this week, if something does not feel right to you, say so. Getting your honest feelings out in the open will make things better.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

You have recently become more aware of a fear that you allow to control your life in many ways. It has played a role in your relationships, choices, and the path you have taken in life. Connect to this fear this week, dive deep and find a constructive way to overcome it. The power is in your hands, how can you be less fearful and take control back. You may find yourself in connection with someone this week whose authenticity helps you see a deep truth about yourself.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

Your dream life is very vivid this week, speaking to you in great abundance and rich happiness. This is not just a dream, by being bolder and more honest about what you desire you are able to manifest your dreams into realities. You need to be mindful of the things you have manifested and as they begin to appear, always take a moment to fully understand your power. A person you admire will share how deeply they regard you, allow this to absorb in you and boost your confidence.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

Something that you have held strong conviction about will suddenly change, you will have a change of heart. Make sure you question these convictions and be completely honest with yourself in them. If you take stock in what you truly desire and direction you wish to go you will be able to fully step in that direction. You will feel light and free, ready to fully express your true self.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

Some very important shifts will begin to take place this week in the area of home, career, and family. These changes may take some getting used to, but they will provide you with a deeper sense of happiness. A deep transformation has been underway in one of your close relationships. You are learning and growing with this person in ways that give deep meaning to your life and this connection.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

A strong aspiration has been stirring in you for some time now, take time each day to brainstorm about how to launch this idea. The act of setting aside time to water this idea will help you carve out the right place in your life for it to blossom. Make time for deeper connections this week as well, this will create confidence in your journey ahead. You should build yourself up and have confidence in knowing that your ideas will lead you on a pleasant and fulfilling path.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

Life may have thrown a curveball at you recently, shifting your path in a new way. Think positive and trust that the universe is sending you in the right direction. You may receive wisdom from an unexpected source this week, follow it carefully. Having a deep conversation with this person will bring enlightenment to you.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

You have spent a great amount of time in hibernation recently, it is now time to emerge back into life. New opportunities are coming your way this week in business. There is a chance to partner up with someone you have long admired. This venture could lead to a lot or money or prestige for you. Take time to review your long term goals this week, weed out anything that is holding you back and stopping you from having all that you desire.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

A good deed you committed long ago will be making its way back to you in karmic relief this week. It will be given to you as a gift or a resource that you could use right now. Do not concern yourself with anything irrelevant to your path right now, stay focused and you will be able to accomplish all you desire. A conversation you began long ago will find a conclusion this week.

Pisces (2/19-3/20)

You often view yourself through the eyes of others, leading you to underestimate your stellar demeanor. Spend some time this week picturing yourself as the kind, generous, loving soul that you are. Do not allow others to bring you down. A new love interest may appear this week, tread with caution and learn about this individual before you make any hasty decisions. Maintain and protect your privacy and be certain you can trust this individual.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

With an exciting week ahead be prepared to rack up one accomplishment after the other. You were designed to handle this kind of momentum. You drive for competition and hard work will be tapped into as you tack even the smallest of tasks this week. A relationship will seem challenging this week, but pay attention to the details and it will get easier. Stay focused on the present and move forward with focus.

