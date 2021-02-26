Kelowna singer-songwriter Brent Carmichael wants to encourage the community to be more empathetic. (Brent Carmichael)

Kelowna singer-songwriter Brent Carmichael wants to encourage the community to be more empathetic. (Brent Carmichael)

Kelowna singer-songwriter calls for compassion, empathy in new music video

Brent Carmichael’s new music video will premiere on Feb. 28

A Kelowna singer-songwriter wants to close out Black History Month with a creative call to action.

Brent Carmichael is calling for love, diversity and inclusion, by using a song.

“It’s one thing to hear someone talking about issues and challenges, but sometimes when it’s put into an art form, there’s a little bit more beauty in it and it sinks a little deeper,” he said.

The song explores themes of love and understanding and ways to help future generations avoid past mistakes.

“We need to recognize each other and be sensitive to one another regardless of what we look like, what we believe in, who we love.”

“I’m really just trying to go back to square one. Everyone’s out there searching for the same feeling of love and inclusion. So why can’t we give that as best we can to each other? We don’t have to tear each other down.”

When he says ‘diversity’, he wants it to be all-encompassing and mean race, gender, and sexual orientation. But as someone who is treated differently because of his skin colour, he said race is where his song first lands.

“My friends and I walk into a restaurant and we get stared at and followed, and people wonder what’s going on,” he said.

“I get into an elevator and people are trying to hide their kids and put them to the other side or clutching their purses really tight… these things are really hard to convey in a conversation but there are things that we in the minority have to do to get ready for the day that others don’t have to arm themselves with.

“I’m just trying to open (the conversation) because maybe understanding part of the bridge that will bring us together, and then it will extend to sexual orientation.”

Carmichael said when people listen to the song, he hopes people hear what he has to say and find a way to find love and empathy within themselves.

“Whenever they step out into the world, I just hope they take more of an empathetic view and think ‘hey, maybe I can change the way I interact with others. Maybe I don’t have to show fear because somebody looks different than me’,” he said.

“As a Black man delivering this message, I want people to understand I’m not the victim of the things I’ve been through, but I want to help make things better.”

The song and music video, titled Black, will be available on Feb. 28 on Carmichael’s YouTube channel.

READ: Kelowna’s drag story

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A mister no more: Potato Head goes gender neutral

Just Posted

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

Alexa Wyatt-McCarthy, Courtney King, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nic Reimann, a board director for Cops for Kids, presented a new stroller and gifts Feb. 26, 2021, to a mother whose stroller was stolen in January. (RCMP)
Stolen Vernon stroller replaced in act of kindness

Fundraising efforts kickstarted by local businesswoman, backed by Vernon RCMP

A local aerial photographer's drone was stolen from his car Feb. 24. (Kyle Froud photo)
New Vernon business deflated by thieves

Aerial photographer’s drone stolen from car overnight

While the Okanagan Rail Trail remained open, Coldstream parks have been closed for a month now, but could re-open mid-May. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Funds link Okanagan Rail Trail to Predator Ridge

1.3-km section of multi-use trail with a safe crossing under Highway 97

Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a three-vehicle collision at 32nd Street and 41st Avenue Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Google Maps)
Three vehicles collide on main Vernon road

Extent of injuries unknown at this time; police, ambulance and fire on scene

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the stories that made waves in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

Arrow Lakes Caribou Society said the new caribou pen near the Nakusp Hotsprings is close to completion. (Submitted)
Maternity caribou pen near Nakusp inches closer to fruition

While Nakusp recently approved the project’s lease, caribou captures are delayed due to COVID-19

BC Housing has proposed that the emergency winter shelter at Victory Church at 352 Winnipeg Street be extended as a shelter until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be open until April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
One more year of ‘temporary’ homeless shelter in Penticton?

BC Housing has applied to extend Victory Church as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021
Kamloops-Thompson school district drafts new dress code policy after students sent home

The new policy is being created after a NorKam secondary student was sent home because of what she was wearing

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

32-year-old Hayun Song is accused of causing bodily harm to an 84-year-old using her walker

Most Read