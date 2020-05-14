A look down Kelowna’s usually-busy Bernard Avenue in Shawn Talbot’s video ‘Lockdown: An Aerial Time Capsule For Kelowna’. (Shawn Talbot photo)

Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

The clips in the video were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, showing several vacant areas

Vacant streets, empty parking lots and an eerily quiet downtown Kelowna are all showcased in a local photographer’s video time capsule of Kelowna during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The clips in the video shot by Shawn Talbot were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, at the peak of the lockdowns implemented during the pandemic.

“This reminder of the quiet and the stillness in our community at that time is dedicated to the countless essential workers and their families who put their health and safety on the line for all of us,” Talbot wrote in his video’s description on YouTube.

Talbot is a Kelowna photographer who has been recognized for his work by National Geographic and the Smithsonian Institute.

Watch the video here:

READ MORE: Vernon man arrested after alleged assault of Kelowna General Hospital nurse

READ MORE: Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Chance of afternoon thunder in the Interior

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan teen found

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP locate 16-year-old boy after missing from Salmon River Road home

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

Human remains found in Spallumcheen ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing Armstrong man in February 2016

COVID-19: Vernonites return to provincial parks

Provincial parks across B.C. reopened Thursday in line with updated pandemic protocols

COVID-19: Game on for Vernon pickleball players

Pickleball courts at Marshall Field to reopen Friday with new pandemic measures

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Petting zoos are gearing up to open following phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic

Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

John Brittain is accused in the shooting deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch last April

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

COVID-19 restrictions may aid B.C.’s ongoing battle against invasive mussels

Dave Bennett, chairman of the Invasive Species Council of BC, says users of all types of watercraft must be extra vigilant

Most Read