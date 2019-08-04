The Pride Parade kicked off in Vancouver Sunday, Aug. 4. (Stephanie Smith/Twitter)

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

The 41st annual Vancouver Pride Parade kicked off with an explosion of colour and love in the city’s downtown Sunday.

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event, which kicked off at the corner of Robson Street and Thurlow Street at noon.

