(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: 1892 sternwheeler on Okanagan Lake

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

If you thought Winter was over, you thought wrong.

Fun Fact of the day: Sternwheelers on Okanagan Lake

Back then when there were no railways or roads, Okanagan Lake had been a key corridor for water transportation throughout the Okanagan Valley. In 1892 things began to boom when a spur line was built from the Sicamous station of the Transcontinental Railway to Okanagan Landing just west of Vernon.

With this boom, luxury Sternwheeler Ships including the SS Aberdeen, the SS Okanagan, and the SS Sicamous were built. These ships would carry cargo and passengers all the way down the lake to Penticton with many stops along the way.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose that found its way between some bridge slats is back on its feet thanks to some Okanagan landscapers.

Video of the day: Mesmerizing eyes

It’s amazing how human the Golden Langur looks…

ALSO READ: Snow coming back to Kelowna

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

Just Posted

Parade closes down Vernon streets

Motorists advised to steer clear of Winter Carnival parade route

WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser

WATCH: 130-foot tree uprooted in Armstrong winds

No injuries or property damage reported after giant falls in high winds

Getting to know your Queen Silver Star candidates

Six young ladies take part in excellence program

GALLERY: Senior crashes into parked cars, truck catches fire at school

Monday morning blaze sends crews out near Harwood Elementary

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Morning Start: 1892 sternwheeler on Okanagan Lake

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Guns, swords, drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP search warrant

Clayton Wade Zeleniski, 49, is facing 10 charges including eight weapons charges

Senior killed by vehicle in Kelowna intersection

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Most Read