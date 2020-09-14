(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: A hiker found and returned an ancient wallet

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Good morning, a special air quality statement is in effect for the entire Okanagan.

Smoke impacts due to long-range transport from wildfires in the western United States have already been observed in some areas of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and portions of the Interior.

Fun Fact of the day: A hiker found and returned an ancient wallet

Halfway up a glacier in the Andes, hiker Ricardo Peña found a wallet. It belonged to a Uruguayan rugby player who had been in a 1972 plane crash in which all but 16 passengers died. As it turned out, the wallet belonged to one of the survivors. Peña tracked him down and returned the wallet, more than three decades after its loss.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Air quality bulletin still in place for Okanagan

The Okanagan – or Smokanagan, if you will – and other areas around the province are being impacted, or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-to-72 hours.

Environment Canada said Sunday, Sept. 13, a special air quality bulletin has been extended to include more regions over the weekend. A link to a map of B.C. showing the affected regions can be found here.

Smoke impacts due to long-range transport from wildfires in the western United States have already been observed in some areas of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and portions of the Interior. Smoke forecast models indicate the potential for a significant push of smoke into BC throughout the weekend.

Song of the Day: Peach Pit – Black Licorice

Video of the day:

Well then…..

READ MORE:Weekly roundup: Interior Health records three more cases, wildfire smoke over B.C., mountie faces third lawsuit

Most Read