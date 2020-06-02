(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: #BlackLivesMatter started with a love letter

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Good morning! Get out your umbrellas and boots, it might just rain.

Fun Fact of the day: Black lives matter started with a love letter

In 2012, 17-year-old , unarmed Trayvon Martin was killed by George Zimmerman, a neighbourhood watch who felt Travyon, walking home after buying a pack of Skittles at a nearby service station, was ‘out of place’ in the middle-class area. Zimmerman was acquitted for all charges.

Alicia Garza retells the experience: “Trayvon could have been my brother. I immediately felt not only enraged, but a deep sense of grief. It was as if we had all been punched in the gut. Yet soon people shrugged, as if to say: “We knew he was never going to be convicted of killing a black child,” and “What did you expect?””

Turning to Facebook, Alicia wrote a ‘Love Letter to Black Folks’: “We don’t deserve to be killed with impunity. We need to love ourselves and fight for a world where black lives matter. Black people, I love you. I love us. We matter. Our lives matter.”

In a matter of moments, fellow community organiser Patrisse Cullors created the social media hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, and Opal Tometi created the website and social media platforms that soon connected people across the country. Black Lives Matter was born, and the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter started spreading like wildfire. A year later, it went viral during the 2014 uprising in Ferguson, Missouri, when people took to the streets with a simple demand: Stop Killing Us.

“As we say ‘Black Lives Matter’, you see the light that comes inside of people from Black communities and other communities. People are like, ‘I’m going to stand on the side of Black lives.’ You see people transforming, and that’s a different type of work. For me, that is a spiritual work, a healing work. What a great time to be alive.”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Kelowna residents will gather at Stuart Park for a peaceful rally in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on Friday, June 5.

“Kelowna stands with the BLM movement,” read a post from organizers on Facebook.

“We won’t let the silence wash away the lives that have been brutally lost to police brutality.”

Those attending the rally at Stuart Park in Kelowna will also have the opportunity to donate towards the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

The peaceful rally will commence at noon on Friday, June 5 at Stuart Park in Kelowna, B.C.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Social justice advocate yells at Kelowna council, demands presence at Black Lives Matter rally

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

 

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Just Posted

Lumby bands together to block flood water

Creeks swollen and flowing over roads, threatening properties

UPDATE: Burning sparks $200,000 in damage to old Oyama factory

Fire crews respond in full force to blaze on Pelmewash Parkway

Okanagan-Shuswap charities to benefit from gas fill-up

Armstrong Regional Co-op fundraiser goes Sept. 15 at gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

Enderby park underwater as river levels rise

Tuey Park, Waterwheel Park, closed; Waterwheel Street restricted to local traffic

WATCH: Vernon restaurant raises $7K in memory

The Fig donated proceeds from a day’s sales, along with donations, in memory of Heidi Bannick

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Kelowna Mountie faces internal review after ‘uncooperative’ arrest

“A thorough internal review of this officer’s actions is currently underway,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle.

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Morning Start: #BlackLivesMatter started with a love letter

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

High water levels on Shuswap Lake may close popular Canoe Beach

Rain forecast could flood entrance tunnel, city staff to evaluate

189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders

Homes are in the Nursery, Grand Forks Airport, Gilpin Rd., Johnson Flats and Granby Rd. areas

Summerland man rescued following ATV accident

Helicopters used to transport injured man to Kelowna for treatment

Mother bear and two cubs spotted in West Kelowna

Residents of Shannon Lake are urged to be on the look out for three bears in the area

Most Read