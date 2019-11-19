(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Could you attain your PHD while also being the lead singer of a famous rock band?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 19th, 2019

Get out your umbrella or expect to get wet. Rain will be falling periodically all day.

Fun Fact of the day:

The lead singer of the Offspring, Dexter Holland, started attending school to achieve a doctorate in molecular biology while still in the band. He graduated in May of 2017.

The Offspring play Penticton, B.C. on their Canadian tour on Nov. 29.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Two Okanagan teenagers that were missing since last Friday have been found. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

This video will be sure to give you a chuckle.

ALSO READ: RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

Previous story
Beyond self-checkouts: Carts, apps look to make grocery shopping hassle-free

Just Posted

Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

The pair, believed to be dating, had been missing since Nov. 15.

Vernon player lifts Canada to Davis Cup tennis win

Vasek Pospisil captures singles and doubles matches to help Canada beat Italy 2-1 on opening day

UPDATE: Two-vehicle Vernon crash sends one to hospital

Accident just before 5 p.m. in 2800 block of 45th Avenue

Kamloops woman sues Armstrong IPE for Slingshot mishap

Woman claims ride gone wrong caused injury, loss of wages and other damages

Lake Country burglars on the loose after attempted robbery

Two masked individuals tried to empty the Turtle Bay Pub’s ATM on Monday morning

Colin James and Blues Trio cranks up Interior stages

Tickets on sale Friday for Vernon, Penticton, Nelson and Cranbrook shows

Cheers to MLA for new flags at Eagle’s Hall

Just in time for Remembrance Day, flags were replaced at the Eagles building, Legion

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Student tells B.C. Supreme Court she wasn’t allowed to leave Indigenous smudging ceremony

Girl cross-examined Monday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Tuesday

Morning Start: Could you attain your PHD while also being the lead singer of a famous rock band?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 19th, 2019

Trans Mountain received $320M in government subsidies in first half 2019: report

The money included $135.8 million in direct subsidies and $183.8 million in indirect subsidies

Missing hunter located by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The hunter went missing after being separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m. on Monday

Penticton artist brings joy to others through her painting

Hedy Munawych is 96 years old and just loves painting the beauty of the world around her.

Police watchdog investigating death of South Okanagan man following attempted arrest

Man is said to have died of head injuries on Nov. 14

Most Read