Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Your morning start for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.

Snow-body’s perfect and neither is our weather, be prepared to encounter some flurries these following days.

Fact of the day:

Astronauts are remarkably consistent in reporting the so-called “Space Scent” after lengthy space walks, bringing it back in on their suits, helmets, gloves, and tools.

According to former astronauts, space smells like a mix of seared meat, gunpowder, metal, raspberries, and rum.

Three-time spacewalker and former NASA astronaut, Thomas Jones says space carries an odour of ozone, which smells of faint bitterness and gun powder. But wait, a recent expedition has brought forth a new scent in space.

Astronomers searching for amino acid particles in a giant dust cloud at the heart of the Milky Way have concluded that the ball of dust and gas carries a substance called ethyl formate, the chemical responsible for the flavour of raspberries. Ethyl formate also gives off a smell of rum.

Overall, space smells oddly funny and random.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

Several Kelowna residents gathered outside of Kelowna City Hall to support those who are currently experiencing homelessness.

