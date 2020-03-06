(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Do you know Barbie’s full name?

Your morning start for Friday, March 6, 2020

Barbie? That’s Ms. Roberts, to you.

Fun Fact of the day:

Everyone knows Barbie; the de facto queen of children’s toys geared towards girls is as much a household name as any.

And yet, in a blatant show of disrespect, many of us have neglected to learn her full name.

Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, a name revealed in a 1960s novel series published by Random House. The novels not only gave her a full title but an entire back story, adding details such as the high school she attended and the names of her parents, George and Margaret.

Nonetheless, like Cher, Beyoncé and Madonna, her popularity over the decades warrants a mononym.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Sun and cloud is in the forecast for the region with highs of 9 C in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

It seems winter isn’t quite over yet, which is good news for spring skiers. SilverStar Mountain Resort has already shut down one run due to warm weather, but an expected snowfall over the weekend could make for better conditions on the slopes.

Video of the day:

This pup knows she’s on camera, and she’s got the forced smile down pat.

READ MORE: B.C. Legislature steps empty as Indigenous youth pack up 11-day demonstration

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Starbucks halts use of reusable cups to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

Lead levels acceptable in Vernon schools’ water

District upgrades facilities to remove lead fittings and pipes

More snow coming to SilverStar

Winter’s not over yet, but warmer weather has shut down one run until conditions improve

Okanagan Rail Trail closures expand near Vernon

10 kilometres of pathway will have full daytime closures in effect to complete erosion mitigation

Okanagan College to celebrate multiculturalism in Vernon

Take in sights and sounds from a variety of cultures at annual event

Morning Start: Do you know Barbie’s full name?

Your morning start for Friday, March 6, 2020

Mitchell’s Musings: How to deal with a real-time overload

Put the phone away to escape bombardment of negativity

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

Recognition of title rights ‘still a struggle’ for First Nation after court win

Tsilhqot’in Nation is the only Indigenous group to win recognition of its Aboriginal title

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads

B.C. Tree Fruits said that getting fruit into China has become more difficult

‘Spring forward’ can hit already sleep-deprived Canadians hard

Health experts recommend preparing for daylight saving time

B.C. Legislature steps empty as Indigenous youth pack up 11-day demonstration

Occupation in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

‘Definitely Revelstoke will take a financial hit’: Highway 1 upgrades near Golden to begin this fall

The province said there will be no extended 24 hour closures during summer or winter

Most Read