(Photo - @djmarkfarina/Twitter)

Morning Start: Dolly Parton’s look-a-like contest

Your morning start for Monday, May 30

Good morning everyone! Happy Monday, let’s get your day and week started!

Fun Fact: Did you know that once Dolly Parton entered a Dolly Parton look-a-like contest… and lost.

On this day

In 1858, the Hudson’s Bay Company’s rights to Vancouver Island are revoked.

In 1868, Memorial Day is first recognized as a holiday in the United States.

In 1985, the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup by beating the Philadelphia Flyers in five games.

In 1986, outfielder Barry Bonds makes his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 2003, ‘Finding Nemo’ is released in theatres.

In 2019, rapper R Kelly is charged with 11 counts of sexual assault.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is World Multiple Sclerosis Day, National Creativity Day, and National Water a Flower Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Rent for Central Okanagan school facilities to increase. Learn more here.

Penticton to have emergency preparedness workshop for seniors next month. Learn more here.

Volunteers sought for Okanagan bat count. Learn more here.

Trending

Do you have some trouble cleaning items in your kitchen? Check these hacks out.

@creative_explained How to make cleaning easier! 🤩🤟 #cleantok #lifehack #kitchenhacks #howto #cleaningtiktok ♬ original sound – Armen Adamjan

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Idina Menzel (51), R&B singer Cee-Lo Green (47), and retired MLB player Manny Ramirez (50).

It’s a new week with new goals, go make this week yours! Have a great day everyone!

