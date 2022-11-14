(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Dragonflies back in the day

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 14

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend! Now let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: 300 million years ago, dragonflies were the size of large birds.

On this day

In 1908, Albert Einstein announced his quantum theory of light.

In 1993, Don Shula becomes the winningest head coach in NFL history

In 1997, Maple Ridge, B.C. native and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker wins the National League MVP award.

In 2002, ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ is released in theatres.

In 2006, James Bond film ‘Casino Royale’ premieres in theatres.

National holidays

Today is Children’s Day, International Girls Day, Anti-Bullying Week, Loosen Up Lighten Up Day, National American Teddy Bear Day, National Pickle Day, National Seat Belt Day, National Family PJ Day, National Spicy Guacamole Day, World Diabetes Day, and World Orphans Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

The Okanagan Sun are national champions. Learn more here.

Bryan Adams: Still rockin’ after all these years. Learn more here.

Funding falling short for Okanagan’s Friends of Fintry. Learn more here.

Trending

Imagine taking your SAT test and having to take it again because the UPS driver lost them…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Josh DuHamel (50), actor Patrick Warburton (58), drummer Travis Barker (47), and King Charles III (74).

Have a great Monday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting at Vancouver art gallery protest
Next story
PODCAST: Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge a big-league hit with the St. Louis Cardinals

Just Posted

Paige Leahy of the Vernon Panthers (2) tips the ball past the block of Michal Starling (10) of the Revelstoke Avalanche during the North Zone junior girls volleyball championships Thursday, Nov. 10, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon Panthers wrap up North Zone Jr. Girls volleyball pennant

The Seaton Sonics senior girls volleyball team brought back the Block Out Cancer fundraiser game against crosstown rivals Vernon Panthers Monday, Nov. 7.
Vernon volleyball teams crush cancer fundraiser

Vernon’s Kaleb Murray (back row, second from left) and the Team B.C. U15 squad made it to the final of the annual Desert Fall Classic baseball tournament in Las Vegas. (Contributed)
North Okanagan baseball players soak up Vegas classic

The City of Armstrong welcomes Brad Ackerman to city hall as its new operations manager. (Morning Star - file photo)
Armstrong names new operations manager