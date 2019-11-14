Morning Start: Elvis’ manager once used a clever marketing scheme that will give you a chuckle

Your morning start for Thursday, November 14th, 2019

Today’s weather is a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures as high as 6 degrees.

Fun Fact of the day:

Elvis Presley’s manager sold “I Hate Elvis” badges as a way to make money off of people who weren’t buying his merchandise.

Elvis Presley

(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear 1957 pic.twitter.com/TqJtknrL7t — Jimi 🇬🇧 (@Bowie1960s) November 13, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Kelowna’s economic outlook appears to headed in the right direction thanks to steady population growth over the next few decades. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

Here’s an act of kindness that will be sure to brighten up your day.

Ron Ruckstuhl suffers from Lewy body dementia and had one wish: attend a @MapleLeafs game. Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) and Auston Matthews (@AM34) gave Ron the experience of a lifetime. #WorldKindnessDay #ThisIsHockey Watch the full video ➡️ https://t.co/pdYlgYXbY4 pic.twitter.com/aTIzTuAKMM — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2019

ALSO READ: Advocates recognize missed opportunity following downtown Kelowna homeless outcry