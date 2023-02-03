Morning Start: Happy birthday Elmo

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 3

Good morning and happy Friday Okanagan! Let’s get your day started ahead of the weekend.

Fun Fact: Happy birthday Elmo! Through the Sesame Street character describes himself as ‘three-and-a-half years old’, he made his first appearance in 1980, making him 43 years old.

On this day

In 1916, Canada’s original parliament buildings burn down.

In 1924, Canada beat the U.S. in the gold medal game at the first winter Olympics.

In 1959, musician Buddy Holly died in a plane crash at 22.

In 2002, the New England Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

In 2008, the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

In 2013, the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

In 2019, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

National holidays

Today is Doggy Date Day, Feed the Birds Day, National Bubble Gum Day, National Carrot Cake Day, National Golden Retriever Day, National Missing Persons Day, National Wear Red Day, Working Naked Day, and Take a Cruise Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Trending

Watch this kid win $10,000 in under 25 seconds.

Meet Jarid Lundeen. A 7th-grader. From Minot, North Dakota. He needs to make a layup, a free-throw, a three pointer, and a half-court shot in under 25-seconds — to win $10,000…

pic.twitter.com/yvWMXGc0vt — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 2, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Sean Kingston (33), actress Isla Fisher (47), and actor Nathan Lane (67).

Have a great weekend everyone!

