Morning Start: Hell is a place on Earth

Hell, it turns out, is a real place on Earth.
And it’s beautiful!
Fun Fact of the day:
Hell is the name of a village in the Lånke area of Norway. Because of its name, the village of about 1,500 people has become a minor tourist attraction.
Being a Norwegian town, Hell has free medical care, gorgeous nearby mountains and is part of a $1 trillion oil reserve fund its country has been saving for a rainy day. All this makes Hell on Earth sound … kind of great?
The downside: like Canada, Norway is fairly cold, meaning Hell is liable to freeze over.
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
Spring weather continues with highs of 11 C in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton, but prepare for a wind chill as low as -9 C this morning.
In Kelowna:
In Vernon:
In Penticton:
In Salmon Arm:
In case you missed it:
A Greater Victoria couple is desperate to get home from a vacation cut short by COVID-19. So far they’ve spent $15,000 on several return tickets.
Video of the day:
As cute as this may be, it’s less cute when humans do it.
Stop hoarding the TP!!
