(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: High heels were first designed for men

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

Good morning, the forecast for the week is mostly sunny. Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day: High heels were first designed for men.

Though closely identified as a female fashion staple today, high heels were first designed for men. At the end of the 16th century, Persian-inspired style was all the rage in Europe, according to the J. Paul Getty Museum, and heels were seen as being virile and masculine—and a great way to boost your height a few inches.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Weekly roundup: Kelowna COVID-19 cases grow to 159, drowning incidents increase in Okanagan, COVID-19 testing expanded in Kelowna

Song of the Day: Tangerine – Glass Animals

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Local state of emergency declared near Okanagan home

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Just Posted

Morning Start: High heels were first designed for men

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

Spall golfers sizzle

Countback needed to determine low gross winner in first flight

Coldstream provincial park trail gets assessment

Vernon Search and Rescue, BC Parks, assess trail on Kal Lake Provincial Park’s east side

Vernon Vipers add experience to roster

Western League veteran joins Snakes, who also sign player out of prep hockey

Vernon rink back to defend B.C. men’s curling title

Jim Cotter, Rick Sawatsky, Steve Laycock and Andrew Nerpin will seek a third straight championship

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

1 year since a B.C. teen died in a skate park, his family still waiting for charges

Carson Crimeni’s final moments were broadcast on social media

NHL playoffs: Canucks to meet St. Louis Blues in Round 1

Vancouver takes on defending champs beginning Wednesday

Local state of emergency declared near Okanagan home

Slope failure cited as City of Penticton issues notice at home in 600 block of Heather Road

Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike

Incident happened at his home in California

VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Gurdeep Pandher spreads joy through dance, forms cross-cultural connections amid pandemic

Fentanyl-laced powder being sold as cocaine in Kamloops

Interior Health has released a warning about very strong fentanyl in Kamloops

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Most Read