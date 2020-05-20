Morning Start: How many dreams does the average person have in one night?

Happy hump day! The skies are clear today after all.
Fun Fact of the day: How many dreams does the average person have in one night?
The average person has about 3 to 5 dreams per night, but some may have up to 7 dreams in one night. The dreams tend to last longer as the night progresses. During a full 8-hour night sleep, two hours of it is spent dreaming. It is not at all unusual for a person to have more than one dream per night.
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
In Kelowna:
In Vernon:
In Penticton:
In Salmon Arm:
In case you missed it:
A West Kelowna man facing murder charges after his wife was found dead in their burned-down home is still without a date to stand trial — more than four years after her death.
Kevin Costin was arrested May 26, 2017, and charged with second-degree murder, arson and indignity to human remains in the November 2015 death of his wife, 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.
Still no trial date set for West #Kelowna man charged in wife’s 2015 death https://t.co/68B85tBAwU
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) May 19, 2020
Video of the day:
Well then…..
So this Just happened pic.twitter.com/UKNIghWbOy
— TIANA🖤 (@destinyxmensah) May 18, 2020