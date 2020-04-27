(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Humans aren’t the only species to commit to monogamous relationships

Your morning start for Monday, April 27, 2020

Get out your rain boots, a storm is brewing. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and afternoon.

Fun Fact of the day:

Animals commit to monogamous relationships, too.

Humans aren’t the only species in the animal kingdom that practice monogamous relationships. Out in the wild, beavers, otters, wolves, seahorses, and barn owls are just some of the species that mate for life.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Kelowna residents lined McCurdy Road on Sunday to show their support for the Banman family dealing with the tragic death of their 18-month-old son Gaige.

Video of the day:

READ MORE:

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Environment Canada weather

