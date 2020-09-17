(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: It’s Illegal to Sell Photos of the Eiffel Tower at Night

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Good morning, a special air quality statement remains in effect for the entire Okanagan.

Smoke impacts due to long-range transport from wildfires in the western United States have already been observed in some areas of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and portions of the Interior.

Fun Fact of the day: It’s Illegal to Sell Photos of the Eiffel Tower at Night

The next time you visit Paris, be sure to take a few pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower like a proper tourist. However, you should be aware of the fact that while it’s totally legal to snap pics of the tower during the day, it’s illegal to sell photos of the tower at night. That’s because the rights to the building’s evening light show belong to the artist who created it, so the image is therefore protected under French law.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Little White Mountain wildfire grows to 15 hectares

The Little White Mountain wildfire located 25 kilometres south of Kelowna has grown to 15 hectares.

Airtankers were on the scene earlier today and have completed their objectives.

Eighteen firefighters remain on-site with the support of two helicopters.

Song of the Day: Morning Sex – Ralph Castelli

Video of the day:

Sportsmanship at it’s finest.

READ MORE: GoFundMe created for motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash

Environment Canada weather

