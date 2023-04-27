Morning Start: Living where you’re born

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you’re loving the warmer weather! Let’s get your Thursday started…
Fun Fact: Only 3.5 per cent of people live in a country they weren’t born in.
On this day
In 1915, Canadian brewer and businessman John Labatt dies at age 76.
In 1961, the NFL opens the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
In 1967, Expo 67 opens in Montreal.
In 1982, the trial of John Hinckley begins after he attempted to assassinate U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
National holidays
Today is National Tell a Story Day, National Prime Rib Day, and International Guide Dog Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
Runners from Kelowna, Vernon experience highs and lows of the Boston Marathon
Enough is Enough crime rally in Penticton tomorrow
Late start to BC Interior growing season, but there is a cherry on top
Trending
Imagine being woken up at 5:30 a.m. to this…
@narisekiraaaax 5:30am wake up call from my darling son – this bedroom camera captures some of the funniest things 🤣 • #kidsoftiktok #momsoftiktok #mumsoftiktok #mumlife #toddlersoftiktok #newtrend #camera #caughtoncamera #capturedoncamera #imstillstanding #taronedgerton #eltonjohn #dancing #kidstiktok #dancetok #funny #familiesoftiktok #family #hotel #confidence #boymom #mumofboys #uk ♬ original sound – Narise Kira
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Lizzo (35), rock singer Patrick Stump (39), singer Cuba Gooding Sr. (would’ve been 79), and tennis player Nick Kyrgios (28).
Have a great day everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.