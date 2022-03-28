(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Looking for misplaces items

Your morning start for Monday, March 28

Happy Monday everyone! Hope you had a great weekend. Now, let’s get your Monday and your week started right.

Fun Fact: The average person will spend 3,680 hours (153 days) of their life looking for misplaces items. A few of the most common items that are misplaces are your phone, wallet, keys, and sunglasses.

On this day

In 1866, the first ambulance goes into service.

In 1885, the Salvation Army is created.

In 1891, the world’s first weightlifting competition takes place in London, England.

In 1971, the last episode of ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ airs.

In 1972, NBA star Wilt Chamberlain plays in his final career game.

In 2009, the first cases of the H1N1 swine flu in North America are discovered in California.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Black Forest Cake Day, National Something on a Stick Day, and Respect Your Cat Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

Trending

Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters passed away on Friday night (March 25) at the age of 50. Here’s a video of him doing what he did best, killing it on the drums.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Lady Gaga (36), country singer Reba McEntire (67), actor Vince Vaughn (52), actress Cailey Fleming (15), NFL quarterback Derek Carr (31), actress Juila Stiles (41), singer Matt Nathanson (49), country singler Rodney Atkins (53), and actress Conchata Ferrell (would’ve been 79).

Go make today yours! Have a great day and a great week. See you tomorrow!

