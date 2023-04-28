(@FOS/Twitter)

Morning Start: Odds of predicting the 1st round of the NFL Draft

Your morning start for Friday, April 28

Fun Fact: Thursday night was the first round of the NFL Draft. Did you know, the odds of trying to guess the correct order of everyone drafted in the first round is 1 in 908,602,792,053,222,595,924,440,842,206.

On this day

In 1967, Muhammad Ali refuses to enroll in the army and is stripped of his boxing title.

In 2014, television host Craig Ferguson announces he is leaving ‘The Late, Late Show’.

In 2019, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ makes an estimated $1.2 billion on it’s release night, making it the first movie to make over one billion dollars on opening night.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Take Your Kids to Work Day, National Kids and Pets Day, National Superhero Day, Stop Food Waste Day, Workers’ Memorial Day, National Bravehearts Day, National Blueberry Pie Day, and Great Poetry Reading Day.

In case you missed it

Woman loses leg after being run over by vehicle on Enterprise Way, Kelowna

Involuntary treatment needed, say Penticton ‘Enough is Enough’ rally

Controlled burn in Chase area leads to serious burn when man’s clothing catches fire

Trending

How cool is this that this Seattle Kraken rookie scored his first career NHL goal in his first career NHL game… in the playoffs?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Jessica Alba (42), actress Penelope Cruz (49), television host Jay Leno (73), actor Jorge Garcia (50), actress Bridget Moynahan (52), television personalities Drew and John Scott (45), and PGA golfer John Daly (57).

