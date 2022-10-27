Morning Start: Parrot Family

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 27

Good morning Okanagan, let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: A bonus from yesterday’s morning start fact. We had emails and comments saying that the photo used was not of parrots, but of budgies.

Well budgies are a type of parrot! Perhaps the most well-known, however, is the macaw.

On this day

In 1954, Walt Disney’s first show, ‘Disneyland’, premieres.

In 1986, the New York Mets win their second World Series after beating the Boston Red Sox in seven games.

In 1999, the New York Yankees win their second consecutive World Series, beating the Atlanta Braves in four games.

In 2004, the Boston Red Sox win their first World Series since 1918, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2013, rock singer Lou Reed dies at 71.

In 2014, Taylor Swift released her fifth studio album, ‘1989’.

National holidays

Today is National American Beer Day, National Black Cat Day, Cranky Co-Workers Day, and National Mentoring Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Abandoned vehicle leads to search by Kelowna and Vernon RCMP. Learn more here.

Penticton RCMP looking for man last seen in 2019. Learn more here.

Kitchen fire in Salmon Arm building quickly extinguished, residents evacuated. Learn more here.

Trending

Here’s some wholesome content for your Thursday.

The surprise at the end… too wholesome ❤️ (via mdmotivator/IG) pic.twitter.com/6cbKC1XzbK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor John Cleese (83), the 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, NBA player Lonzo Ball (25), actor Gianni DeCenzo (21), and Penticton-born freestyle skier Kristi Richards (41).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan