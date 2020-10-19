(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The Netherlands is so safe, it imports criminals to fill jails

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

Good morning! Today’s forecast is 13 degrees with a few showers.

Fun Fact of the day: The Netherlands is so safe, it imports criminals to fill jails.

The Netherlands has enjoyed a steady drop in crime since 2004, and has become so safe that it’s closed down one jail after another—23 prisons shut their doors since 2014. To help mitigate the job losses that this has created, the country has taken to importing prisoners from other countries, bringing 242 inmates from Norway in 2015.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Smoke pours from abandoned Rutland heritage building

The structure that was ablaze in Rutland on Sunday night is listed on the City of Kelowna’s heritage registry as Sproul Farm House.

The house, located at the corner of Highway 33 and Sadler Road, is one of few residences remaining from Rutland’s early rural period. It was built in 1906.

The fire has since been completely put out.

Song of the Day: Clairo – Bags

Video of the day:

READ MORE:QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Environment Canada weather

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan photo)
Suspect driving stolen vehicle rams two Lake Country RCMP cruisers

Pontiac reported stolen from Vernon area; suspect not located

The Greater Vernon Chamber handed out its Business Excellence Awards at a Godfather-themed gala in 2019. (Photo: SPROING; styling from Caravan Farm Theatre)
Vernon Chambers celebrates Small Business Week

Webinars and events scheduled to boost small business

Prison.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to a report of an electrical fire at the temporary shelter operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society on 37th Street Sunday, Oct. 18, just before 5:30 p.m. A fire was discovered in the building’s attic, forcing the evacuation of temporary residents and staff. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Reported electrical fire evacuates Vernon temporary shelter

No visible smoke or flame but firefighters discovered small blaze in former warehouse’s attic

Beairsto School, formerly Central School, holds its Fall Harvest sale in 1955. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #3295)
Vernon history in pictures

A look at a bountiful harvest sale at a Vernon elementary school, circa 1955

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

BC Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Mission Amanda Poon found some of her campaign signs tagged with racist and sexist graffiti. (Amanda Poon)
Sexist, racist graffiti found on Kelowna-Mission Green candidate signs

Amanda Poon’s campaign signs were found defaced on Sunday, Oct. 18

During her PhD, Dr. Sylvie Harder spent several field seasons at an international research station in the Swedish Arctic, researching the impacts of climate change on permafrost environments. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm-raised climate scientist keen to help B.C. communities prepare for change

Sylvie Harder brings expertise to West Coast Environmental Law

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

