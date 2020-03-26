(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The polio vaccine was unveiled 67 years ago today

Your morning start for Thursday, March 26, 2020

On this day 67 years ago, a life-saving vaccine was announced over national airwaves.

Fun Fact of the day:

On March 26, 1953, American medical researcher Dr. Jonas Salk appeared on CBS national radio to announce he had successfully tested a vaccine against the crippling disease of polio. His promise to eradicate the disease made him a household name.

The year before had been an epidemic year for polio, with 58,000 new cases and 3,000 deaths in the United States.

The disease that attacks the nervous system had affected humanity throughout recorded history since the virus is easily transmitted. But thanks to medical experts like Salk it’s a disease we don’t have to worry about. In 2019 there were 175 diagnosed cases of wild polio virus – a 99.95 per cent decrease from when eradication efforts began.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sun is out to start the day but with increasing cloudiness this morning, and a 30 per cent chance of rain tonight.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A lot happens on a daily basis concerning COVID-19. Yesterday, the U.S. senate unanimously passed a $2 trillion economic package, Alaska Airlines reduced their flights by 70 per cent, Trinidad had its first COVID-19 fatality and more.

Video of the day:

Staying home isn’t hard, you just have to get as comfortable as these two!

READ MORE: High demand for plexiglass as Shuswap businesses seek to protect public, staff

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Single? Don’t mingle: Okanagan dating scene doomed during pandemic

Just Posted

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Single? Don’t mingle: Okanagan dating scene doomed during pandemic

Mr. or Miss Right, not right now

COVID fails to curb creativity at Vernon Art Gallery

Virtual art lesson and live-streamed tours in store as gallery shuts its doors

Sanitization spread to Vernon’s most vulnerable

Local business donates natural hand sanitizer to care homes, transition house, Mission

Online shopping waitlist grows at Vernon Superstore amid COVID-19 pandemic

Business has more than doubled for Loblaws delivery, pickup programs in weeks

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

Shuswap residents respond to health workers’ need for personal protective equipment

Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice appeals to public for donations

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

Morning Start: The polio vaccine was unveiled 67 years ago today

Your morning start for Thursday, March 26, 2020

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Death looks different in a pandemic: B.C. bereavement workers, religious leaders taking new measures

Extra precautions need to be taken to limit exposure to COVID-19, resource shortages a concern

COVID-19 morning Canadian update: Cases nationwide climb to 3,500

Cattle, wheat and fruit producers weigh in on coronavirus impact

Most Read