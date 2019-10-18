(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The whale known as Moby Dick

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 18

Happy Friday!

The days are getting shorter with sunrise in Kelowna coming at 7:24 a.m. Winter is coming.

Fun Fact of the day:

The Whale, a novel written by American writer Herman Melville, was first published on this day 168 years ago in London, England. The novel’s name would be changed to Moby Dick a month after its initial release as Melville thought it would be a better selling title.

Only the U.S. versions would include the new title when published in America on Nov. 14, 1851.

The book would sell close to 3,800 copies during Melville’s life and would be named the 17th best novel ever written by The Guardian in 2014.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Kelowna RCMP have warned the Okanagan of the Service Canada Scam which has been going around targeting new Canadian immigrants. Read more here.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: ALC prohibits land exemption status for three Westbank school sites

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Just Posted

Salmon Arm photographer gets up close to local candidates on the trail

Kristal Burgess produced photo essays for four of the five Shuswap-North Okanagan candidates

Memorial remembers Vernon’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

One year later: Vernon pot stores look back at legalization

Edibles made legal on first anniversary of recreational cannabis

Vernon RCMP seek assistance in locating vehicle involved in hit and run

Vernon RCMP are searching for a grey sedan that struck a motorcycle on Oct. 8 at 48 Ave. and 24 St.

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary

Pumpkin Classic event to kick off this weekend with gourd weigh-ins

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

Morning Start: The whale known as Moby Dick

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 18

Wood pellet supply a concern for Salmon Arm business

Prices increase after Pinnacle Renewable Energy steps away from bag sales

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Most Read