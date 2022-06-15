(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The world’s deadliest animal

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 15

Fun Fact: What’s the most dangerous animal in the world? The mosquito. They kill more people yearly than any other animal because of all the diseases they carry.

On this day

In 1878, the first moving pictures are taken (of a horse in motion).

In 1902, Canada’s maritime provinces change from the eastern time zone to the Atlantic.

In 2005, ‘Batman Begins’ premieres in theatres.

In 2011, the Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup, beating the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.

National holidays

Today is National Smile Power Day, National Prune Day, Nature Photography Day, National Bug Busting Day, and Global Wind Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Local state of emergency declared for Kelowna. Learn more here.

Missing Alberta girl believed to be near Vernon. Learn more here.

Lake Country’s Iginla, Disher lead Team Canada to gold. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Ice Cube (53), actress Courteney Cox (58), actor Neil Patrick Harris (49), actress Helen Hunt (59), and actor Jim Belushi (67).

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

