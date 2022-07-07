(Photo - Vanduck/Facebook)

(Photo - Vanduck/Facebook)

Morning Start: The world’s largest sandcastle

Your morning start for Thursday, July 7

Good morning! Grab your coffee and let’s get the day going!

Fun Fact: A special fun fact/on this day: In 2021, the world’s largest sandcastle was built in Bolkhus, Denmark.

The castle stand at 69.4 feet (21.16 metres) and weighs more than 4,900 tonnes. According to Guinness World Records, it is three metres taller than the previous world record, which was made in Germany in 2019.

On this day

In 1890, Henri Nestlé, the found of Nestlé, dies at 75.

In 1928, sliced bread is sold for the first time.

In 1969, the Canadian House of Commons approves equality of the French-English language.

In 1996, Nelson Mandela steps down as South Africa’s president.

In 2011, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” premieres.

National holidays

Today is Global Forgiveness Day, International Peace and Love Day, National Dive Bar Day, National Macaroni Day, National Father Daughter Take a Walk Day, National Strawberry Sundae Day, Tell the Truth Day, World Chocolate Day, and Thirsty Thursday.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna Rockets ‘breakaway’ from AM 1150 and score a new home on the airwaves. Learn more here.

Celebration of life for Kelowna flood victim. Learn more here.

Suspected Canada Day shooter may be linked to 2 recent Penticton gun incidents: RCMP. Learn more here.

Trending

Last weekend, the Backstreet Boys surprised their crowd in Toronto with…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with musician Ringo Starr (82), comedian Jim Gaffigan (56), actress Kirsten Vangsness (50), and Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Sakic (53).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Millionaire mystery: $15-million winning B.C. lottery ticket remains unclaimed
Next story
Threatened Vancouver Island marmots continue to re-emerge from the brink

Just Posted

Craig Broderick, City of Vernon manager, current planning (left), and Barbara Everdene, city long range planner, accept a PIBC Gold Award on behalf of the City of Vernon during the PIBC Annual Conference on July 6. (Contributed)
Vernon earns gold award for policy planning

Vernon’s Rona parking lot will be the site of a community bed-building event Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Vernon chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, whose mission is to make sure all North Okanagan kids have a bed to sleep in. (Patrick Vance photo)
Community effort on to build beds for Vernon kids without one

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society and Friends of Rose Swan Ecosystem Society joined up for a solstice hike June 26. (Contributed)
Solstice steps: Armstrong groups team up for night hike

Lumby’s Randy Barton (left, with son Clinton) will have his 1956 Chevrolet station wagon on display in Polson Park Sunday, July 10, the final day of the Sun Valley Cruise-In Car Show in Vernon. (Contributed)
Lumby exhibitor cruises into car shows