Morning Start: The world’s oldest cat

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 1

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Let’s get your day started right!

Fun Fact: The oldest domestic cat lived for 38 years! Her name was Creme Puff and she lived in Austin, Texas.

On this day

In 1638, the first earthquake in the United States is recorded.

In 1935, driving tests and license plates are introduced in the United Kingdom.

In 1968, Helen Keller died at age 87.

In 1969, tobacco commercials are banned on television and radio in Canada.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is World Narcissistic Abuse Day, Dinosaur Day, National Nail Polish Day, World Reef Awareness Day, Flip a Coin Day, Global Running Day, Global Day of Parents, National Go Barefoot Day, National Hazelnut Cake Day, National Olive Day, National Say Something Nice Day, Wear a Dress Day, World Milk Day, Pen Pal Day, and New Year’s Resolutions Recommitment Day.

With it being a new month, June is Pride Month, Indigenous Heritage Month, National PTSD Awareness Month, National Zoo and Aquarium Month, National Rose Month, National Safety Month, National Candy Month, Rebuild Your Life Month, and many more. For the rest of the list, click here.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Trending

We’ve all been here on the golf course at any age…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Tom Holland (26), actor Morgan Freeman (85), actress Marilyn Monroe (would’ve been 96), model Heidi Klum (49), actress Amy Schumer (41), singer Alanis Morrisette (48), comedian Nikki Glaser (38), actress Sarah Wayne Callies (45), and country singer Charli Brandi (41).

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
