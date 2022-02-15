Morning Start: There are no muscles in your fingers

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 15th

Fun Fact: There are no muscles in your fingers. You control your fingers with the muscles in your palms and arms.

On this day

In 1903, the first teddy bear was introduced in the United States, made by Morris and Rose Michtom.

In 1950, Disney’s Cinderella is released in theatres.

In 1965, Canada introduced the red maple leaf flag as its official flag.

In 1998, Dale Earnhardt wins the 40th Daytona 500, his only career Daytona victory.

In 2004, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins the 46th Daytona 500.

In 2005, Youtube is launched.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Susan B. Anthony Day, National Wisconsin Day, Tourism Day, World Hippo Day, National I Want Butterscotch Day, Annoy Squidward Day and National Gumdrop Day.

String of weekend break and enters in Rutland, Kelowna. Learn more here.

Carnival’s impact earns Vernon students bursaries. Learn more here.

Penticton resident pumped about $50K scratch and win. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Megan Thee Stallion (27), actor Chris Farley (he would’ve been 58), actor Christopher McDonald (67), animator and cartoonist Matt Groening (68), and hockey player Jaromir Jagr (50).

