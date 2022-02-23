Morning Start: There’s no difference between hot and cold water during laundry

Your morning start for Wednesday, February 23rd.

Fun Fact: Because of advances in soap and detergent, there is no difference between using hot water and cold water when washing clothes.

The only difference is you’re spending more money using all that hot water because approximately 75 per cent of energy used in a load of laundry is to warm the water.

On this day

In 1896, the Tootsie roll candy is introduced.

In 1968, NBA star Wilt Chamberlain became the first player ever to reach 25,000 career points.

In 1975, due to an energy crisis, the U.S. started daylight savings two months early.

In 1985, college basketball coach Bobby Knight famously throws a chair onto the court.

In 1985, Patrick Roy makes his NHL debut for the Montreal Canadiens.

In 1999, Eminem released his first album ‘The Slim Shady LP’.

In 2014, Canada defeats Sweden 3-0 in the gold medal game of the Sochi Winter Olympics to close out the games.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day, Pink Shirt Day in Canada, Play Tennis Day, National Banana Bread Day, and National Dog Biscuit Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna airport collects $3.2M in federal funding to help with COVID costs. Learn more here.

BGC Okanagan receives $10k donation in time for Pink Shirt Day. Learn more here.

Fire at Oliver pot shop deemed suspicious. Learn more here.

Trending

You could say this person… stuck the landing.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Dakota Fanning (28), actress Emily Blunt (39), actor Josh Gad (41), actor Aziz Ansari (39), and actress Kristen Davis (57).

