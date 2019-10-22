(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Trudeau and the Liberals stay in power with minority government

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray is your new Kelowna-Lake Country MP after beating Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr during Monday’s federal election.

Fun Fact of the day:

The lead singer of the Offspring started attending school to achieve a doctorate in molecular biology while still in the band. He graduated in May 2017.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

Conservative Tracy Gray will be heading to Ottawa to represent Kelowna-Lake Country after beating Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr during Monday's election.

Don’t mess with Ryan Getzlaf….

ALSO READ: Richard Cannings re-elected in South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

Ballet in Big Apple for Armstrong teen

‘It’s an opportunity of a lifetime’: dance mom

Troll Grandfather bridges gap in Vernon

Spotlight Kids’ Series show comes to town Sunday

SS Freestyle seeks new home in Vernon for fall 2020

Trampoline regulations have forced freestyle club out of its current bounce house

25 centimetres of snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Ski season just around the corner

Armstrong fair chooses 2020 theme

All things vegetable to be celebrated in 2020 with the theme Our Roots Run Deep

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

Last instalment in Skywalker saga to hit theatres Dec. 20

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray wins Kelowna-Lake Country

The Canadian Press declared her the winner around 8:30 p.m.

Conservative Dan Albas wins Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Supporters for candidates gather in West Kelowna to watch election results

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Kelowna council opposes ‘racist’ Quebec secularism bill

The city joins Calgary, Montreal, Victoria, Kitchener and Brampton in condemning the bill

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

