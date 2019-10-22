Morning Start: Trudeau and the Liberals stay in power with minority government

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray is your new Kelowna-Lake Country MP after beating Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr during Monday’s federal election.

Fun Fact of the day:

The lead singer of the Offspring started attending school to achieve a doctorate in molecular biology while still in the band. He graduated in May 2017.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Conservative Tracy Gray will be heading to Ottawa to represent Kelowna-Lake Country after beating Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr during Monday’s election. Read the story here.

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next? https://t.co/wm5iqqInyF — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) October 22, 2019

Video of the day:

Don’t mess with Ryan Getzlaf….

Take a seat 😆. Hate Getzlaf but this is funny. pic.twitter.com/6oQCHNTafq — The Oil Drop (@TheOilDrop) October 21, 2019

ALSO READ: Richard Cannings re-elected in South Okanagan-West Kootenay