Morning Start: Want to see a comet?

Your morning start for Monday, Jan. 9

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: On Feb. 1 and 2, a comet passing Earth will be visible for people to see.

On this day

In 1811, the first women’s golf tournament is held.

In 1962, the NFL introduces a new rule where players aren’t allowed to grab the opponent’s facemask.

In 1979, the Boston Bruins retire Bobby Orr’s number 4.

In 1984, Van Halen releases their album ‘1984’.

In 1991, the Baseball Hall of Fame bans Pete Rose from being elected.

In 1991, Michael Jordan surpasses 15,000 points in his career.

In 1996, ‘3rd Rock from the Sun’ debuts.

In 2001, Apple announces iTunes.

In 2007, Apple announces the iPhone.

In 2022, comedian/actor Bob Saget dies at 65.

National holidays

Today is National Clean Your Desk Day, International Choreographers Day, National Apricot Day, National Fourth Graders Day, National Word Nerd Day, National Static Electricity Day, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and No Pants Subway Ride Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Former Nakusp doctor, now living in Kelowna, disciplined for sex with patient. Learn more here.

Keremeos Grist Mill campground already seeing rush of reservations. Learn more here.

Chase hit and run suspect damages fence, second vehicle. Learn more here.

Trending

This guy takes his job to a whole new level.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Duchess Kate Middleton (41), actor J.K. Simmons (68), actress Nina Dobrev (34), rapper Sean Paul (50), guitarist Jimmy Page (79), rock singer Dave Matthews (56), actress Joey Lauren Adams (55), and golfer Sergio Garcia (43).

Have a great Monday everyone!

