(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: What percentage of the world is left-handed?

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 23.

The sunny days of summer are over as today marks the first day of fall.

Fun Fact of the day

What percentage of the world is left-handed?

Left-handedness is less common than right-handedness. Left-handed people are more skillful with their left hands when performing tasks. Studies suggest that approximately 10% of the world population is left-handed. Mixed-handedness is the change of hand preference between tasks.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Video: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Minivan and bus collide on Cooper Road in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna’s fringe festival deemed a success

‘You nasty thing’: U.S. wrestler gets speeding ticket in Alberta

Photos: Armstrong Shamrocks, Team Slovakia unite through lacrosse

Final score irrelevant - Armstrong won handily - as sports and sportsmanship take front seat

Communities scare up food bank donations

Vote for your favourite scarecrow in Armstrong-Spallumcheen with food ballot

Photos: Dog agility on full display in Lumby

Village’s Royals Stadium site of two days of sanctioned trials, hosted by Dog’O’Pogo agility group

Armstrong blossoms at Communities in Bloom awards

City wins pair of honours, as does District of Sicamous, at provincial awards gala in Coquitlam

Block Watch, FireSmart programs pitched to North Okanagan residents

RDNO gives presentation on both programs to residents of Electoral Area C BX-Silver Star

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Trudeau attacks Scheer, Harper, Ford in first federal salvo for Ontario

Liberal leader targets three big conservative rivals in second full week of campaign

Championship finals taking shape at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Returning champion Canada continues to dominate

Kidz Bop bring their world tour to Penticton

Kidz Bop will perform some of today’s biggest global pop hits at the South Okanagan Events Centre

B.C. Lions hype-man marks 15 years of cheers

Crazy P cheers, chants, bangs his drum and spreads a message of love

Internet speed testing implemented in the CSRD

Test results will be tracked to find areas where improvement is needed.

Former South Okanagan resident found dead in Alberta

Candace Deleeuw was reported missing Sept. 16

