(Photo - @THR/Twitter)

(Photo - @THR/Twitter)

Morning Start: Will Ferrell

Your morning start for Tuesday, August 23

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: Before getting into acting, Will Ferrell graduated from USC with a sports journalism degree.

On this day

In 1933, a boxing match is televised for the first time – Archie Sexton vs. Lauri Raiteri on BBC-TV.

In 1947, the first Little League World Series starts.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina begins in the Bahamas.

In 2007, the hashtag is invented by social media platform, Twitter.

National holidays

Today is Cheap Flight Day, International Blind Dog Day, Find Your Inner Nerd Day, National Cuban Sandwich Day, National Ride the Wave Day, and National Sponge Cake Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

‘Save it or pave it’: Councillor chimes in on future of Kelowna Springs golf course. Learn more here.

Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. interior. Learn more here.

Record $121,000 raised at Okanagan Golf 4 Kids tournaments. Learn more here.

Trending

This should be an Olympic event.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NBA star Kobe Bryant (would’ve been 44), rapper Lil Yachty (25), and actor Andrew Rannells (44).

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Mother dog and 9 pups rescued in Agassiz now thriving

Just Posted

(Photo - @THR/Twitter)
Morning Start: Will Ferrell

Janet Walmsley starred as Deb in the television series Fargo. (contributed)
From starting in Vernon to starring with greats, Walmsley says you’re never too old

The City of Vernon is receiving more than $310,000 in provincial funds Vernon to help respond to the impacts of homelessness. (Black Press -file photo
Provincial funds help Vernon respond to homelessness

Vernon Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble artistic director and Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan Branch president Andrea Malysh (second from left) shares a celebratory cake with dignitaries attending the Welcome Ukraine Newcomers to Vernon barbecue Sunday, Aug. 21, at Kin Beach. Joining Malysh for the cake cutting are (from left) Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu representative Charlene Heidt, and Vernon councillors Kelly Fehr, Scott Anderson and Teresa Durning. (Contributed)
Ukrainian newcomers to Vernon welcomed with barbecue