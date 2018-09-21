(Royal Canadian Mint)

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a new silver collector coin featuring the pageantry of a modern Indigenous art form called the Fancy Dance.

The new coin features Queen Elizabeth II on one side and an engraved image created by Kanien’kehá:ka artist Garrison Garrow on the reverse side, showing a male dancer mid-move.

The idea was to capture the fast-paced energy of a modern powwow dance, according to the crown corporation. A pop of colour highlights the intricate nature of his regalia. Other details engraved into the piece include an Iroquois design on his apron and the sacred eagle feather.

“This land’s cultural heritage began with the art, music, dance, and traditions of Indigenous peoples, and it is exciting to see these traditions reflected in a new coin from the Royal Canadian Mint,” said Marc Miller, parliamentary secretary for crown-Indigenous relations said in a news release Friday.

But those interested will have to pay a pretty penny: there are only 3,500 coins of this kind, retailing for $189.95.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. doctor weighs in on the kid ‘screen time’ debate

Just Posted

Hospice to Vernon council race candidate dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Garage sale to aid in kidney transplant recovery in Vernon Saturday

The event is set to take place at the Autoplex on 29th Street from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

Four people wanted by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are various outstanding warrants

Vernon-trained cyclist comes out of retirement for record-breaking ride

Golstein is partnering with Vernon’s Venture Training.

Vernon’s Halina Centre turns 45

Birthday party held for Vernon’s long-serving seniors centre, founded in 1973

Your weekend weather update

Rain continues to move right across the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

The Event was hosted by Harpur Farm and Pumpkin Patch in South Canoe.

Kindale Vernon to shine bright like a diamond

Special Vernon event Oct. 13 will launch a year-long campaign to celebrate Kindale’s 60th year

Breast density to be included in mammogram results across B.C.

The information is crucial in proactively reducing the risk of breast cancer, doctors say

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

B.C. watching Trans Mountain review, George Heyman says

Court decision stalling pipeline ‘validates’ environmental concerns

Most Read