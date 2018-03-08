One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Affordable housing may be hitting certain regions worse than others, but British Columbians in all corners of the province are unsurprisingly being impacted by increasing costs.

One only has to look online to see Craigslist postings for closet-sized rooms priced into the hundreds per month.

Meanwhile, homes built in the 1980’s and once bought by baby boomers for a few hundred thousand are now priced near the million-dollar threshold.

Sometimes, it’s nice to push the stress aside and have a good laugh.

One B.C. man from the small Village of Granisle, located between Burns Lake and Houston, took matters into his own hands, amid heavy snowfall that’s blanketed the region for months.

Hank Fehr’s end result: an impressive igloo bearing the Canadian flag, with a full-fledged entrance, built in the middle of his front lawn.

“Granisle’s answer to affordable housing,” he said.

