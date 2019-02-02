Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the rightful owner of a very unique set of licence plates.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a tweet Saturday that the stolen license plates dawning ‘MR SEXY’ were recovered in Mississauga attached to a Maserati.

According to Schmidt, the 17-year-old behind the wheel was pulled over after they were spotted speeding at 150 kilometres an hour.

Are these yours?….Looking for the rightful owner of #MrSexy

They were unlawfully attached to a Maserati driven by a 17 year old G2 driver going 150km/hr in Mississauga….#NotCool 🤨 pic.twitter.com/8l26r1qIXL — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 2, 2019

This isn’t the first time – and probably won’t be the last – that head-turning license plates have made Canadian headlines.

In 2013, the Canadian Taxpayer Federation obtained a list of “vanity” plates that had been turned down by B.C’s insurance corporation, ICBC, through a freedom of information request.

The rejects included a number of combinations deemed offensive, suggestive, political or simply not in good taste.

Of the 2,193 plates turned down by the Crown corporation, BEER ME, OVRKLL, LMAO, HAMSTER and 4 JESUS were just a few.

A Manitoba man had his plate that read ASIMIL8 confiscated by Crown-owned Manitoba Public Insurance in 2017, after two Indigenous people complained the word “assimilate” is offensive because of the long history of government assimilation policies.

READ MORE: Insurer exec shocked ASIMIL8 plate was ever issued

But Nick Troller said at the time his plate refers to the catchphrase “you will be assimilated’” that is used on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” by aliens called the Borg, who absorb their enemies into a hive-like collective.

A man in Nova Scotia has also gone to court over a personalized licence plate. Lorne Grabher has been trying to reinstate his “GRABHER” plate since it was revoked in 2016 by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles following an anonymous complaint.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.