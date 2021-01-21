PHOTOS: Bernie in Vernon

A photo of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders staying warm at the inauguration of President Joe Biden Jan. 20 has since taken on a life of its own.
#BerniesMittens is trending on Twitter as thousands of people Photoshop the Vermont senator into a variety of historical, hilarious and out-of-this-world works of art.
The mittens too, made from repurposed wool and plastic bottles by second-grade teacher Jen Ellis, are now internet famous.
I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V
— Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020
Web designer Nick Sawhney jumped on board early to make the fun more accessible. Bernie Sits lets users punch in any address they want and the senator will just appear through the magic of Google Maps. Try it for yourself here: https://bernie-sits.herokuapp.com/
Now, there have been Bernie sightings all over Vernon. Enjoy some of our favourites!
