PHOTOS: Bernie in Vernon

Bernie Sanders at Kal Lake. (5iveby5ive)Bernie Sanders at Kal Lake. (5iveby5ive)
Bernie Sanders at Vernon’s City Hall. (5iveby5ive)Bernie Sanders at Vernon’s City Hall. (5iveby5ive)
Bernie Sanders at the Vernon courthouse. (Kristine Bortucene - Facebook)Bernie Sanders at the Vernon courthouse. (Kristine Bortucene - Facebook)
Bernie Sanders enjoys some sun at Polson Park. (Ruby Jarvies Desamito - Facebook)Bernie Sanders enjoys some sun at Polson Park. (Ruby Jarvies Desamito - Facebook)
Bernie Sanders subscribes to the Vernon Morning Star at the office on 25th. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star illustration)Bernie Sanders subscribes to the Vernon Morning Star at the office on 25th. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star illustration)
Bernie Sanders takes a trip south to Kelowna (5iveby5ive)Bernie Sanders takes a trip south to Kelowna (5iveby5ive)
And he’ll definitely need those mittens on Mars. (5iveby5ive)And he’ll definitely need those mittens on Mars. (5iveby5ive)

A photo of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders staying warm at the inauguration of President Joe Biden Jan. 20 has since taken on a life of its own.

#BerniesMittens is trending on Twitter as thousands of people Photoshop the Vermont senator into a variety of historical, hilarious and out-of-this-world works of art.

The mittens too, made from repurposed wool and plastic bottles by second-grade teacher Jen Ellis, are now internet famous.

Web designer Nick Sawhney jumped on board early to make the fun more accessible. Bernie Sits lets users punch in any address they want and the senator will just appear through the magic of Google Maps. Try it for yourself here: https://bernie-sits.herokuapp.com/

Now, there have been Bernie sightings all over Vernon. Enjoy some of our favourites!

READ MORE: UPDATE: Five Vernon-area schools report positive COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: Stolen truck that rammed car in Lake Country sought

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bernie Sanders

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: SFU researchers find evidence of ‘giant’ predatory worms on ocean floor

Just Posted

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (File photo)
Vernon COVID-19 care home deaths now up to 13

Another member of Noric House has passed

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

Bernie Sanders at Kal Lake. (5iveby5ive)
PHOTOS: Bernie in Vernon

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has once again delighted the internet with his insta-meme status

The Greater Vernon Ringette Association is one of six Vernon sports groups benefitting from B.C.’s Local Sport Relief Fund. (Morning Star file photo)
Relief funds keep Okanagan in the game

Clubs at risk of closure due to inability to offer programs and fundraise

Clarence Fulton Secondary in Vernon reported its fourth exposure to the virus Thursday, Jan. 21, according to BC School Covid Tracker. (Kerry Hutter photo)
UPDATE: Five Vernon-area schools report positive COVID-19 cases

Schools in Armstrong, Enderby and Vernon have issued letters

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic reaches the one-year mark. (B.C. government)
Another 564 COVID-19 cases, mass vaccine plan coming Friday

15 more deaths, community cluster declared in Williams Lake

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Disgraced Kelowna social worker faces another class-action lawsuit

Zackary Alphonse claims he was not informed of resources available to him upon leaving government care

A mother hold hands with her daughter while sharing about her struggles with addiction during Overdose Awareness Day. (Jesse Major/Black Press file)
Overdose and suicide support group starts in Penticton

Penticton was one of the province’s communities hardest hit by the overdose crisis in 2020

Jan. 21 marks the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century, according to some. (Black Press Media file photo)
The 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century is upon us

Milestone won’t be back for another 100 years

The steel mills in the Hamilton waterfront harbour are shown in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dyer: Stay the course on Carbon pricing

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White cancels $7.3M in lift tickets, accommodations due to COVID-19 orders

Since November, the ski resort has been forced to make several changes

Voting is the number one, bare minimum way to have your voice heard by government. (File photo)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Want to make change? Here are some suggestions

As a citizen you have a voice, you just have to know who to talk to

Hedley residents are advised to not drink the water until a pump in one of its wells is fixed. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Hedley residents under do-not-consume-water order due to arsenic levels

Residents in Hedley remain under a do-not-consume-water order, due to higher than… Continue reading

Scammers are luring people in with promises of online relationships, only to later extort money from their victims. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP warn of ‘sextortion’ scams

RCMP say social media users should be cautious of unsolicited friend requests

Most Read