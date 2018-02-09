PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Some Canadian athletes have already begun to compete for gold in South Korea, but for many fans around the world, Friday’s opening ceremony was the official introduction for the next 21 days of Olympic Winter Games.

The two-hour ceremony was an early one for Canadians: beginning at about 3 a.m. PT.

PyeongChang 2018: Check out Black Press Media’s full olympic coverage here

The ceremony’s theme was peace and harmony, and symbolic figures were carried across the stadium floor, including a White Tiger – one of the guardians representing trust and strength in Korean culture, as well as the South Korean flag, which represents the balance of yin and yang.

To finish off, Yuna Kim, the South Korean figure skater who won gold at Vancouver 2010 and silver at Sochi 2014, lit the Olympic cauldron.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir lead the Canadian delegation during the Parade of Athletes at the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. (Vincent Ethier/COC)

The ceremony’s theme was peace and harmony, first brought to symbolic life at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium with the arrival of the White Tiger, one of the guardians of an ancient, imaginary world where animals, humans and nature are all connected. (Jason Random/COC)

The flag of the Republic of Korea is brought into the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea on February 9, 2018. (Jason Ransom/COC)

General view of the PyeongChang Olympic stadium at the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. (Vincent Ethier/COC)

Previous story
36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll
Next story
Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Just Posted

Police seek witness to fatal MVA

Dually truck believed following van prior to van colliding with another pickup

Moose strolls through Salmon Arm

The huge mammals returning to more urban areas of city

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Mustangs 2-0 in Coke Classic

The Watkin Motors Mustangs meet the Coquitlam Chiefs in a showdown tonight

Standoff suspect facing nine charges

Stemming from incident at Coldstream home Monday

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Electric company has activated its winter payment program

Moose strolls through Salmon Arm

The huge mammals returning to more urban areas of city

Unseasonably early daffodils prompt wish for cold weather on B.C. farm

Longview Farms just north of Victoria says mild weather a problem for seasonal farming

BCHL Today: Trail turns back the clock and Cruikshank commits to Tigers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Check out some of the best shots from Team Canada

Most Read