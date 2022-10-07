In this undated photo released by Sotheby’s, The Williamson Pink Star is seen. The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction. (Sotheby’s via AP)

In this undated photo released by Sotheby’s, The Williamson Pink Star is seen. The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction. (Sotheby’s via AP)

Pink diamond breaks auction record in Hong Kong at just under $50 million

The Williamson Pink Star is the second-largest pink diamond to appear at auction

A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.

The Williamson Pink Star draws its name from two legendary pink diamonds. The first is the 23.60-carat Williamson diamond which was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1947, while the second is the 59.60-carat Pink Star diamond that sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

The Williamson Pink Star is the second-largest pink diamond to appear at auction. Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most valuable of the colored diamonds.

“This is an astounding result, proving the resilience of top diamonds in a shaky economy,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds.

“Hard assets such as world-class diamonds have a history of performing well even in times of instability,” he said. “Some of the world’s highest quality diamonds have seen prices double over the last 10 years.”

—Zen Soo, The Associated Press

RELATED: Lucara sells tennis-ball sized diamond for $65.6 million

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria reclaims place among top spots to visit in annual Conde Nast readers’ choice awards

Just Posted

The Vernon RCMP is requesting funding to hire a temporary exhibit custodian to deal with a backlog of 1,600 incomplete files. Council will review the request at its next regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon RCMP looks to address backlog of 1,600 exhibit files

(District of Coldstream photo)
Road work detours Vernon and Coldstream traffic

Jaqui McDermott (Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)
Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom

The Supreme Court of Canada has denied former Vernon man William Victor Schneider a retrial, thereby restoring his murder conviction in the 2016 death of Natsumi Kogawa Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Retrial denied in Japanese student murder conviction for former Vernon man

Pop-up banner image