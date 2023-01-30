a

Popular roller-coaster at West Edmonton Mall amusement park to be removed

Mindbender is being replaced by an as-yet-to-be-revealed development

North America’s largest shopping centre says a popular roller-coaster at its amusement park is being removed after nearly 40 years in operation.

West Edmonton Mall’s vice-president of parks and attractions says in a statement that while the Mindbender will be missed, the mall is excited to announce it is working on new plans for the site.

The Mindbender was known as the world’s tallest and longest indoor, triple-loop roller-coaster.

In 1986, three people were killed on the roller-coaster at Galaxyland, which forced the mall to shut it down for a year for safety modifications.

Galaxyland initially opened in 1983, but was known as Fantasyland until 1995.

The park partnered with Hasbro in 2022 and features attractions licensed from the franchise.

RELATED: Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Goaltender turned broadcaster Kelly Hrudey
Next story
Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities

Just Posted

It was a bluebird day for the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
New route, road closures in place for Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Lumby’s Ramshorn Pub has been divided and is for lease following extensive renovations. (Royal LePage image)
Former Lumby pub open for business ideas

City of Vernon crews are working on repairing a number of water main breaks that happened Monday, Jan. 30, in the Bella Vista and Okanagan Landing areas. (Morning Star - file photo)
Nearly 150 Vernon homes impacted by water main break

The North Okanagan Knights celebrate their third KIJHL win in as many nights Sunday, Jan. 29, following a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Chiefs at the Rutland Arena. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights hand Kelowna 11th straight loss