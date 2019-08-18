FILE - In this Aug. 16, 1969 file photo, hundreds of rock music fans jam a highway leading from Bethel, N.Y., as they try to leave the Woodstock Music and Art Festival. More than 400,000 people attended Woodstock which was staged 80 miles northwest of New York City on a bucolic hillside owned by dairy farmer Max Yasgur. It was great spot for peaceful vibes, but miserable for handling the hordes coming in by car. Fifty years later, memories of the rainy weekend Aug. 15-18, 1969 remain sharp among people who were in the crowd and on the stage. (AP Photo, File)

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

The Woodstock music festival, Aug. 15 to 18, 1969, was an event like no other.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at a farm near Bethel, New York, to hear the music of the day and to experience the atmosphere.

Today, 50 years later, the festival holds a special place in the cultural history of the 20th century.

READ ALSO: How much do you know about the moon?

Take this short quiz to see how much you know about the Woodstock music festival.

And if you were there, we’d love to hear from you about your experiences and how this event shaped your life.


